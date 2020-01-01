Balogun: Rangers will do everything to win Scottish Premiership for the fans

The Super Eagles centre-back admits Steven Gerrard's side has a clear goal to achieve in his debut campaign in Scotland

are on a mission to stop from winning their 10th straight Premiership title as the Gers eye their 55th league crown this season, says Leon Balogun.

The 32-year-old who moved to from Athletic on a free transfer just before the start of the 2020-21 season, is upbeat about winning his first silverware in his professional career with Steven Gerrard’s side.

Celtic have dominated the Scottish top-flight since the 2011-12 campaign by securing nine league titles in a row while Rangers have finished as runners-up in the last two seasons.

More teams

Although he has not been able to witness the Ibrox Stadium atmosphere with fans due to the coronavirus restrictions, Balogun said he has been informed of the club’s expectations on social media.

“I still have to learn about (the size of Rangers) because with the fans being excluded and all the restrictions, I’ve not been able to get a full idea yet,” Balogun was quoted by BT Sport. “Over social media you get an idea but it’s not the reality.

“But I think Rangers’ ambition is pretty clear. I’ve read a hashtag – ‘Stop the 10’, something like that. And the number 55 is a big one, too.

“So that’s a pretty clear goal for this team. Obviously the club will do everything to accomplish that.”

The 32-year-old defender still feels Wigan’s relegation from the Championship was ‘an injustice’ after they were docked 12 points by the EFL for going into administration.

Balogun joined the Latics in January, on an initial loan after he struggled for first-team football in the Premier League with and Hove Albion.

“I thought about the pressure I’ll face here compared to at Wigan not too long ago,” he said.

“It’s similar I’d say, but with the size of this club and the expectation I think you will get to feel a bit more frustration than maybe you would getting relegated at a different club.

“Do I feel an injustice about what happened to Wigan? Definitely. I’m sad actually as I really enjoyed my stay at the club. The people there are nice and no one deserves what has happened. It’s such a shame.

Article continues below

“We had a positive goal difference, we actually achieved 59 points but then to be relegated is just tough. I just hope that the club can recover soon.”

The international will be hoping to make his second appearance in Scotland when Rangers host St. Mirren at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday.

He was named in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Week after his dominating display in Rangers' 1-0 win over last Saturday.