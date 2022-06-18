Balogun: Nigeria international bids farewell to Rangers

The defender’s contract was not renewed by the Scottish Premiership giants

Leon Balogun has bid farewell to Rangers in a post on social media, saying it was an ‘absolute privilege’ to play for the Gers.

The Nigeria international is now a free agent after he was released by the Ibrox Stadium giants following the expiry of his contract.

Balogun joined the Scottish Premiership giants in 2020 after completing a short term deal with Wigan Athletic.

Despite managing 65 appearances for the club in all competitions, he was let go ahead of the 2022-23 season.

“Rangers can confirm Leon Balogun and Andy Firth will depart the club following the expiration of their contracts,” read part of the statement on the club’s official website.

“Defender Balogun initially joined Rangers in the summer of 2020 before extending his contract in 2021, and he went on to make 65 appearances for the club.

“Balogun immediately bought into the club since signing and played a key role in the delivery of title number 55 to Ibrox in 2020-21, with a 100% home record. Additionally, Rangers set a new club record that year of 39 league games undefeated in their final match of the season against Aberdeen.”

In a series of posts on Twitter, the 33-year-old expressed his gratitude to those who helped make his year at the club memorable.

Took me some time, but eventually it is time for me to say goodbye …



— Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) June 18, 2022

“Took me some time, but eventually it is time for me to say goodbye,” Balogun wrote.

“Thank you to every single soul at the club working their socks off, making sure me and the boys can focus on performing at our best. A lot of whom we work with on a daily basis.

“All your messages over the past two weeks have been incredibly overwhelming for me and at the same time, they’re the greatest testimonial I can get for my time at Rangers.

“It has been an absolute privilege and honour to represent you near and far.

“One of the most frequent questions I’ve been asked in my time at Rangers was if I understand the size of the club and what it means - thanks to you, I do now. We are the people, and you are my people - Forever Blue.”

Balogun played a crucial role in Rangers league triumph in the 2020-21 campaign, featuring in 19 league games with just four of them as a substitute.

In the just-concluded season, the former Mainz star accounted for 21 league matches, albeit, Celtic beat Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men to the domestic title.