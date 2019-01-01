‘Bale will find it easy in China’ – Real Madrid outcast backed by ex-Spurs team-mate to thrill Asian audience

Mousa Dembele, who played alongside the Welshman at Tottenham and is now on the books at Guangzhou R&F, wants to see a summer transfer pushed through

Gareth Bale will find it “easy” if a move to is made, says Mousa Dembele, with the former team-mate of the international hoping to see a transfer completed from .

A switch to Asia continues to be mooted for a man who is in danger of being frozen out at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane has brought Bale back into his plans during pre-season, but the Blancos are still looking to move the 30-year-old on if a suitable bidder can be found.

A lucrative switch to the Chinese Super League is considered to be the most likely option at present, with Jiangsu Suning reported to have tabled a £1 million-a-week offer to the four-time winner.

Dembele, who spent a year alongside Bale at Spurs, would like see a mooted deal pushed through.

He believes a man who has been unfairly scapegoated in could thrive in the CSL, with there no questioning his ability despite the struggles he has endured in recent years.

international Dembele, who is on the books at Guangzhou R&F, told BBC Sport of the Bale talk: “I know him. He is a very good guy. I think he will do very well here. It is a league where he will fit in.

“In , they really want players who can create something from nothing.

“If you are a stable player who just goes sideways it isn't really what they want because you can only have three [overseas players] on the pitch.

“Gareth is a player who can beat three people and shoot. For him it will be easy.”

Bale has showcased that match-winning ability on a regular basis down the years.

He had become a Premier League superstar prior to making a move to Madrid in the summer of 2013.

While on Real’s books he has recorded over 100 goals, while helping the Blancos to an enviable haul of , Champions League, and Club World Cup honours.

Zidane has continued to hint that his days at the club are now numbered however, with a move expected to be made before the current transfer window slams shut.