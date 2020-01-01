‘Bale leaving Real Madrid is a good move for everyone’ – Giggs happy to see Wales talisman back ‘home’ at Spurs

The Manchester United legend, who is now in charge of the Welsh national side, is pleased to see the season-long loan has been pushed through

Gareth Bale leaving and returning “home” to is a “good move” for everyone, says boss Ryan Giggs.

After months of speculation in , a man who has spent the last seven years at Santiago Bernabeu has opted to retrace his steps back to north London.

A season-long loan has been agreed, with the potential for Bale to earn a permanent switch in the summer of 2021 rather than return to Real and see out the final 12 months of his contract.

The 31-year-old is currently on the sidelines with a knee problem, preventing him from making a second debut for Spurs and linking up with his country for the next round of friendlies and UEFA Nations League action.

He is, however, expected to be ready to return after the October break, with Giggs looking forward to seeing a proven performer rediscover his spark in after enduring a tough time in Madrid.

The Wales boss told Sky Sports: “He will play more regularly than he did at Madrid. I think it's a good move for Gareth, it's good for Spurs and good for the Premier League in general, to have someone like that who we can watch every week.

“He's at a club he knows well with a very good manager and I think he's said himself it's like going back home.”

Bale found himself frozen out at Real under Zinedine Zidane, with questions being asked of his form, fitness and commitment. While becoming a scapegoat in Spain, the Welsh forward has been welcomed back to Tottenham as a returning hero.

Giggs expects that to benefit the experienced forward, with the legend adding: “It will be so much better if he is playing regularly. He will be sharper, will be able to play those two games in a short space of time.

“He's been able to manage it and produce performances because he looks after himself because of his quality and the experience he's got, but it will be so much better when he is playing regularly.”

Wales are set for a friendly with England on October 8, before going on to face the and Bulgaria in the Nations League.