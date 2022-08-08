'Bailly far better than Maguire' - Manchester United fans react to Newcastle United transfer link

The 28-year-old was missing in action as the Red Devils suffered season opening defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United supporters have called on the club to give defender Eric Bailly playing time after reports emerged he was a summer target for Newcastle United.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international moved to Old Trafford from Villarreal on June 2016, for a reported fee of £30 million and signed a four-year contract, but he has struggled to keep his starting role owing largely to injuries.

He was missing as the Red Devils kicked off their new Premier League campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

His absence has been fueled further with reports emerging Newcastle and Italy outfit AS Roma are interested in his signature.

However, a cross-section of fans is against the move, insisting he is an improvement on club captain Harry Maguire.

"Even though his injury prone, he is still far better than Maguire," Andrew Kamanga opened the debate on the GOAL Africa Facebook page, where fans were asked about the Bailly to Newcastle United transfers.

"He is much better than Maguire," added Ricco.

Meanwhile, Collins Femi questioned why Maguire was starting ahead of the Ivorian.

"This guy is a very good defender, but I don't know why Man United still plays that Maguire of a guy ahead of Bailly," said Femi adding: "I think it will be a very good one for him if he joins Newcastle United."

Another set of supporters called on the player to leave since Man United always want to bench him.

"Since Manchester United want to bench him till old age he should go somewhere else," opined Lanky Ayi while Ogolo Alali said: "He should leave. Manchester United didn't know the importance of this guy."

Alali added: "He's a great player but Man United doesn't know how to use this guy. Great performance whenever he's given the opportunity."

Sir'turn Frosh explained it will not be a bad idea if Bailly leaves Old Trafford: "It's not a bad idea considering they pay him what he gets at Man United," while Samuel Aladetuyi said: "Let him go there he will flourish and get more pay and playing time there."

Bailly will hope to be involved when the Red Devils travel to face Brentford in their second fixture of the season at Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday.