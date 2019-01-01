Bafana Bafana vs Mali: Ntseki announces his first starting XI

The 50-year-old mentor takes charge of his first competitive game since being appointed as head coach of South Africa

head coach Molefi Ntseki has named his first starting XI since taking over as head coach two months ago.

As expected, Ronwen Williams starts in goal for Bafana Bafana having done well at club level.

Ntseki opted for a 4-5-1 formation with Bradley Grobler leading the Frontline as a lone striker.

The SuperSport United frontman will be supported by Keagan Dolly and Thembinkosi Lorch while Thulani Serero is expected to play at No. 10.

Article continues below

Erick Mathoho gets to start alongside Thulani Hlatshwayo in the heart of the defence with Thapelo Morena and Innocent Maela completing the back four.

After Ntseki decided against including Hlompho Kekana in his squad, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Dean Furman will dictate terms from middle of the park.

Bafana starting XI: Ronwen Williams, Thapelo Morena, Erick Mathoho, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Innocent Maela, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Dean Furman, Thulani Serero, Thembinkosi Lorch, Keagan Dolly, Bradley Grobler,



Subs: Darren Keet (GK), Ricardo Goss (GK), Buhle Mkhwanazi, Tshepo Rikhotso, Mosa Lebusa, Thato Mokeke, Lebohang Phiri, Mothobi Mvala, Themba Zwane, Kermit Erasmus