Bafana Bafana vs Ethiopia Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news
Bafana Bafana will be keen to consolidate their Group G top spot in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers when they clash against Ethiopia at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.
Three days after they beat the same opponents 3-1 away, Hugo Broos and his men are now at home.
The two teams will be enjoying the backing of fans inside FNB Stadium after 2000 supporters purchased tickets within two hours of the sale.
Editors' Picks
That ends 11 matches of Bafana Bafana playing before closed doors due to Covid-19 regulations.
South Africa have seven points, one clear at the top of Group G, followed by second-placed Ghana who have six.
Ethiopia are third in this group with three points while Zimbabwe anchor the standings with just a point.
Tuesday’s match against Walia ibex is a contest in which Bafana will be trying not to drop points by all means.
A draw for South Africa could see them drop to second spot if Ghana win away in Zimbabwe.
|Game
|Bafana Bafana vs Ethiopia
|Date
|Tuesday, October 12
|Time
|18:00 SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SABC 3/Openview
Squads & Team News
Bafana coach Hugo Broos allayed fitness concerns on Orlando Pirates forward Tshegofatso Mabasa who was substituted in the first half in Ethiopia.
The Belgian said taking out Mabasa for Victor Letsoalo in the 35th minute was due to tactical reasons and not because the player was injured.
But it is Mabasa’s Pirates teammate Vincent Pule who is an injury concern and has been in a race for fitness.
He was due to start against Ethiopia but was injured during the warm-up.
Ethiopia will be without Fasil Kenema attacking midfielder Shemeket Gugsa who has an ankle injury.
Forward Mujib Kassim will also not be available as he had to join his new JS Kabylie teammates and completed his first training session with the Algerian club on Monday.
Match Preview
Tuesday’s meeting will be the fourth time for Bafana Bafana to face Ethiopia.
Last Saturday’s win in Bihar Dar was the first-ever Bafana victory over Walia ibex after previous games were a draw and a win for Ethiopia.
Interestingly, all the clashes between the two sides have come in World Cup qualifiers and their first meeting was in the bid to qualify for the 2014 edition.
Former Bidvest Wits star Getaneh Kebede has developed a knack of scoring against Bafana, first hitting the back of the net when the East Africans beat South Africa 2-1 in Addis Ababa in June 2012.
Kebede was again on target last Saturday, grabbing Ethiopia’s equalising goal through a well-struck free-kick.
Tuesday’s match will also see South Africa trying to maintain a 100 percent home record in this campaign after they edged Ghana 1-0 at FNB Stadium in September.