Bafana Bafana vs Angola Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

South Africa will be keen to keep on winning ahead of the resumption of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March

After beating Mozambique last Thursday, Bafana Bafana now switch attention to Angola for Sunday’s international friendly match at Mbombela Stadium.

Coach Hugo Broos continues to test his players, build combinations and cultivate a winning culture ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Belgian insisted on having friendly games during this 2022 Fifa World Cup period as South Africa are set to resume Afcon qualifiers with back fixtures against Liberia in March.

For now, it looks like things are going on well for Broos whose side recorded wins in September’s friendlies against Sierra Leone and Botswana.

They then won against Mozambique and these victories came after a series of defeats in high-profile games.

The losses were results that left Broos concerned they might affect the confidence of his team.

Bafana now hope to beat Angola who have in the past proved to be tough opponents.

Game South Africa vs Angola Date Sunday, November 20 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SABC 3

Squads & Team News

Broos would be happy none of his players picked up injuries against Mozambique.

But the coach has said he might field a different team from the one that featured in the last game.

That could see the likes of defender Siyanda Xulu, Taariq Fielies, Njabulo Blom, Thapelo Morena or either between goalkeepers Veli Mothwa and Melusi Buthelezi starting on Sunday.

They were all unused substitutes last Thursday.

While Bafana faced a Mozambique side made up of locally-based players last week, they now come up against a team that could be stronger than that.

Palancas Negras coach Pedro Goncalves included players plying their trade outside Angola in his squad.

Match Preview

Both Bafana and Angola go into Sunday’s match against the backdrop of victories in their last games.

On the same day Bafana beat Mozambique, the Palancas Negras were 1-0 victors over Botswana in a friendly match at Dobsonville Stadium.

The last time South Africa and Angola met, Goncalves’ side beat Bafana 4-1 in an African Nations Championship qualifier at Orlando Stadium in early September.

The Palancas Negras had won 2-0 at home in August in the first leg of that qualifier.

Even at club level, Angolan teams have been better than South African clubs in general.

Petro Atletico eliminated Mamelodi Sundowns from the Caf Champions League last season and just last month, they booted Cape Town City out of the same competition, including winning 3-0 away in Cape Town.