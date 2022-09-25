Themba Zwane has said that he did not have a point to prove to Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos against Sierra Leone.

Zwane scored for South Africa upon return

Claims Broos’ style of play suits him

Happy with understanding within the squad

WHAT HAPPENED? The Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder scored twice as South Africa defeated Sierra Leone 4-0 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. It was a sweet return for Zwane after he was previously snubbed by the Belgian coach.

WHAT HE SAID: "Not at all," Zwane told Safa media, as quoted by iDiski Times, responding to whether he had a point to prove to the coach.

"I was just enjoying my game and showing my appreciation for the call-up, and yes, it always feels good to be called up. And that’s why I was doing my job.

"All I can say is coaches have different philosophies. I think the style of play, suits me and maybe I can say that, but obviously, I need to keep on pushing. There are more games coming, and I need to do well for my team so that I can be called up for the national team.

"It felt good to be back with the national team. You know, as I said before, I respected the coach’s decision, but I would wait for my chance to come. And it came.

"And being in the camp felt good with the guys and the understanding that we have. Some of the guys I play with on the same team told me the camp is always good. We’re having fun, and the training is nice. I’m enjoying myself."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The brace against Sierra Leone could convince Broos further to regularly call up Zwane for Bafana. South Africa have the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers coming up next year after their September friendlies – they will face Botswana on Tuesday – and after losing to Morocco in the previous qualifier, they need to get the campaign on a winning track.

Zwane’s experience will come in handy as South Africa look to avoid missing out on the 2023 Afcon finals in Ivory Coast after failing to qualify for the 2021 edition in Cameroon.

WHAT IS NEXT: Zwane is expected to start again when Broos names his first team to face Botswana at Soccer City in Johannesburg.