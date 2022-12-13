Bafana Bafana’s Tau scores to help Al Ahly dispatch Al Ittihad and maintain unbeaten run

South Africa forward Percy Tau scored again as Al Ahly defeated Al Ittihad 3-0 in an Egyptian Premier League match on Monday night.

Tau bags second straight goal

He’s rediscovering his form after injury recovery

Al Ahly yet to drop points under Marcel Koller

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bafana assistant captain remained in the starting XI after coach Koller did not make a change to his team.

Tau scored in the 12th minute from a rebound after Ahmed Abdelkader’s shot had been timidly cleared by the Ittihad defence.

Yasser Ibrahim scored the second for Al Ahly in the 32nd minute, while Akram Tawfik added the third in the 90th minute to help Al Ahly maintain their unbeaten run.

Currently, the Egyptian giants – who are top of the league with 18 points from their opening six games and four points ahead of archrivals Zamalek - have not lost in their last 11 games across all competitions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau has now scored his second straight goal after finding the back of the net in their 2-0 win over Ghazl El Mehalla on December 7.

Against Ghazl El Mehalla, the former Mamelodi Sundowns star was in Al Ahly’s starting eleven for the first time since August, and the goal was his first since November 2021.

Since he fully recovered from an injury, Tau is slowly cementing his place in the starting XI in the ongoing season.

The confidence shown by coach Koller in him looks to be paying off too, as he led the attacking line quite effectively.

Should he remain injury free, it will be good news for South Africa, who hope to have him available during the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March 2023.

In previous Bafana Bafana friendly engagements, coach Hugo Broos has had to deal with Tau’s absence due to injuries.

WHAT NEXT FOR TAU? The forward will be looking for his third straight league goal when Al Ahly tackle Future FC on December 16.