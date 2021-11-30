'There won't be a replay against Ghana' - Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos gives up

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos seems to have given up hope of facing Ghana in another 2022 World Cup qualifier.



The Black Stars of Ghana defeated Bafana Bafana 1-0 in the final match of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Group G in Cape Coast on November 14, and it was the West Africans who advanced to the next round.



Therefore, South Africa's ambitions of qualifying for next year's finals ended, but the South African Football Association then filed a protest letter to Fifa over the conduct of Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye, who officiated the game.



Football's world governing body is expected to issue a verdict on that appeal which has created friction between Safa and the Ghanaian Football Association.



Broos, who took charge of Bafana in May this year, feels that Ndiaye will only be suspended and a rematch will not be ordered by Fifa.



“Fifa met on Tuesday. We expect a decision in the course of this week,” Broos told HLN Sportcast according to Ghana Guardian.



"It’s not just about the penalty kick, it’s about the whole game. The referee made 71 decisions, 47 of which were foul. The analysis has shown that. And 90 percent of those 47 wrong decisions were against us.”



“You have to be able to prove something like that in black and white. Was he bribed? Wasn’t he pressured? Or was he just having a really bad day?" the Belgian tactician asked.



"The numbers are there, but is that enough for Fifa? I personally think that it will remain with a suspension for the referee and that we should not count on a replay.”



Bafana finished second on the Group G standings - level points with Ghana and with the same goal difference, who won the group due to superior goals scored.



Fifa has confirmed that the draw for the third round will take place in January 2022 while the matches will be played in March in the same year.