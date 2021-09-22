Bafana Bafana can do the unthinkable - Williams

South Africa last qualified for the quadrennial global football tournament in 2002 but the new skipper believes they have what it takes to make it now

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says there is a “new belief” they can make the grade to participate at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

After two rounds of matches, South Africa lead the standings in Group G in their bid to qualify for Qatar 2022 following a 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe and a 1-0 win over Ghana.

SuperSport goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has been the Bafana captain under coach Hugo Broos and he believes they can “do the unthinkable” by booking a place in Qatar.

“It is still an honour for me to lead the team. It is all about international pride,” Williams told Sowetan Live.

“I have not conceded a goal, and I am happy. There is an air of optimism, and there is a new belief that we can qualify for the World Cup next year.

“We can do the unthinkable. The coach told us that the plan is to win the next two games against Ethiopia. He is a nice guy to work with and he makes life easy in the camp. He told us to put the country first.”

Apart from qualifying for the 2002 Fifa World Cup, Bafana Bafana last participated at the quadrennial global football showcase in 2010 as hosts.

Under Williams’ leadership on the pitch, South Africa are yet to concede a goal as they head into back-to-back matches against Ethiopia in October.

“It is not going to be easy to play against Ethiopia but we believe that we can win the two games,” added Williams.

“I want to keep another clean sheet and help the team to maintain its unbeaten run.”

Bafana next face Ethiopia in consecutive matches, who were beaten 1-0 away in Ghana, before winning over Zimbabwe 1-0 at home.

Broos has already named a provisional squad to do duty against Ethiopia.

Missing from that selection are Mamelodi Sundowns midfielders Themba Zwane and Rivaldo Coetzee.

Lebogang Phiri, who plies his trade in Turkey for Rizespor, has also not been selected by Broos.