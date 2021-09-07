Bafana Bafana boss Broos calls for VAR after Tau's offside goal vs Ghana

The South African coach was speaking after his side recorded a 1-0 win over Ghana in a Group G encounter at the FNB Stadium on Monday evening

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos would be happy to see VAR introduced for the African World Cup qualifiers.

Bafana thought they had taken the lead after 36 minutes when Percy Tau ran into the Ghana box to get on the end of a cross from Nyiko Mobbie, before sending a header past Richard Ofori and into the back of the net.

The goal was ruled out for offside, but replays clearly showed that Tau had timed his run to perfection.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane's 83rd-minute winner meant that Bafana still claimed all three points. But it might easily have turned out differently, and goal difference could still prove crucial in a tight group.

"I think in such important games there has to be VAR," Broos told the media after the match in Soweto.

"The goal can decide or not decide a game. If that goal for Percy was a goal, and imagine it was zero-zero [at full- time], we don't win the game. So therefore in such games, such important games, I'd like to have the VAR."

Among two of Bafana’s standout performers were a couple of youngsters making their first starts for the national side, the 21-year-old Hlongwane and Ethan Brooks, just 19.

Having stated his aim of ushering in a younger Bafana side, Broos was pleased to see his philosophy paying off.

"You know, one day you have to give [young players] the chance. You hear people say, 'coach but they are not experienced'," the Belgian argued.

Article continues below

"But when is a young boy experienced, when he does not play.

"So one day you have to give him a chance and I will do that here, from the first day that I'm here in South Africa, to give the young players a chance.

"But they have to take the chance and I think I can take the example of Ethan Brooks. he had a very, very good game, so he took the chance."