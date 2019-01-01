Percy Tau: Bafana Bafana attacker joins Club Brugge on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion

The former Sundowns sensation will continue plying his trade in Belgium but in a much more competitive league this time around

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau has joined on a season-long loan deal from & Hove Albion.

The 25-year-old attacker had been linked with a possible move to Club Brugge while French side SC was also among the teams reportedly keen on his signature.

However, Brugge eventually won the race for Tau's signature and unveiled him just four days before the start of the Belgian First Division season.

#WelcomePercy



Club bereikte een akkoord met Brighton & Hove Albion over de uitleenbeurt van aanvaller Percy Tau! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/fLSXJTeuKI — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) July 29, 2019

Brighton & Hove Albion director Dan Ashworth feels this is a great move for the international to further develop his talent.

"This is a great move for Percy. It’s a step up to the next level in , and he also has the prospect of football," Ashworth told Brighton's website.

"It comes off the back of an impressive African Cup of Nations campaign with South Africa, and will give Percy the opportunity to further develop his undoubted talent."

Tau spent last season on loan at Royale Union Saint-Gilloise after failing to get a UK work permit following his move from .

He had a fantastic campaign, where he was voted Proximus League Player of the Season at the end of the 2018/19 term.

This was after a season which saw him find the back the net 11 times in 34 games while also registering 13 assists.

The Witbank-born player will hope to hit the ground running at Club Brugge and use this opportunity as stepping stone to greater things in his career.