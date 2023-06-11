‘He didn’t want to be the bad guy’ – Carlos Tevez explains why Lionel Messi did not push for Barcelona return & opted for Inter Miami move instead

Carlos Tevez has offered his take on why Lionel Messi did not return to Barcelona, with the Argentine eager to avoid being portrayed as “the bad guy”.

Argentine leaving PSG as a free agent

Return to Camp Nou speculated on

Taking on a new challenge in MLS

WHAT HAPPENED? An emotional retracing of steps to Camp Nou for seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi appeared to be on the cards at one stage, with talks held between the respective camps as the 35-year-old forward ran down his contract at Paris Saint-Germain towards free agency. No deal was done, though, and the 2022 World Cup winner will now be heading to MLS at Inter Miami. Tevez can understand why his former international colleague has taken that decision, as financial issues in Catalunya would have required others to take a pay cut or move on in order for an agreement with Messi to be reached.

WHAT THEY SAID: Tevez has told ESPN: “It seems to me that Leo took the decision knowing and understanding his own situation. He didn’t want to go back to Barcelona and have his team-mates lower their salaries and be the bad guy again. It hurt him more than anyone not being able to return to Barcelona, which is his home. I think it was all very lukewarm on Barcelona’s part. Leo opted for the league in the United States. He likes Miami, it’s a tranquillity for him and his family. I think what he did was the right thing to do. If it wasn’t Barcelona, where he knew he was going to be the centre of attraction again, it was nothing in Europe. The decision was very well made.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has agreed an initial two-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Miami and is expected to link up with the David Beckham co-owned franchise in early July – as he is currently on international duty with Argentina ahead of their friendly dates with Australia and Indonesia.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona, who have been working on cutting costs for some time, are now turning their attention elsewhere when it comes to summer signings – with Messi destined to finish his remarkable playing career without adding to his haul of 672 goals and 34 trophies for the Blaugrana.