Babbel: Klopp will be a Liverpool legend if he delivers Premier League title

The former Reds defender says the manager will become a legend at the club if he delivers the Premier League title

Jurgen Klopp will write himself into Liverpool folklore if he can guide the Reds to their first Premier League title this season, according to Markus Babbel.

Since taking over for Brendan Rodgers during the 2015-16 season, Klopp has overseen an uptick in club fortunes, which included a trip to the 2017-18 Champions League final.

This season, Klopp's Reds have suffered defeat in the Premier League just once – a setback against Manchester City in January – and managed to find themselves top of the league at Christmas and through January.

However, draws against Leicester and West Ham saw Liverpool slip off top spot in the league on Wednesday after Manchester City's 2-0 win over Everton, the three points seeing City move to the summit on goal difference.

Klopp's side still have a game in hand, though, as they look to end a 29-year wait for a league title this season.

And Babbel says achieving that would put Klopp alongside Liverpool greats like Kenny Dalglish, Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley.

"[It is going to be] very close," Babbel – who played for Liverpool from 2000 to 2004 – told Omnisport.

"Man City have had their problem this season, now Liverpool are facing issues but it is impossible to be at your best the whole year and this happens in football, but I hope Liverpool can do it.

"Klopp is a fantastic coach. He is challenging one of the best teams in the world and if you want to win the title the pressure will always be there, but he is dealing with it well and is in control of everything.

"He [Klopp] is in the top five of coaches in Liverpool’s history, because they haven’t won for such a long time, it is frustrating for the supporters and they are dreaming for the title and if he can win the league he will go down as one of the best coaches ever in Liverpool's history."

Liverpool have the chance to move back above City on Saturday when they host Bournemouth at Anfield though the reigning champions will have their chance to answer when they face Chelsea on Sunday.

The Reds will make up their game in hand when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford on February 24.