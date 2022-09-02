The 28-year-old Black Star sealed a return to Madejski Stadium for a second loan spell with the Royals

Ghana international Abdul Rahman Baba, also known as Baba Rahman, has discussed how he managed to return to EFL Championship side Reading for another loan spell from Premier League outfit Chelsea.

The 28-year-old Ghana international spent last season on loan in Berkshire but at the end of the season he returned to Stamford Bridge to link up with the Blues.

However, on deadline day, Reading announced they had reached an agreement with the Blues for the return of the Black Star until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Baba has revealed how Reading manager Paul Ince played a huge role in bringing him back and further explained his target for the season.

“It feels great to be back on familiar territory and I am happy to be here,” Baba told the club's official website adding: “I always think back to winning away in Swansea and then at Sheffield United, which were some of my best memories here.

“Since I left here, I have been in touch with the manager, and we have been speaking all the way through pre-season. We tried to make things quicker, but it didn’t happen because the two clubs had to come to an agreement.

"But I know everyone here and it already feels like home for me.”

Baba further revealed he was closely monitoring Reading's performance in the EFL Championship and was looking forward to his first game.

“I have watched most of the games so far this season and the team have picked up some good points and some clean sheets. The lads have has been doing great so far this season," Baba continued.

“And I feel good after training with the squad today and I'm getting to know most of the new guys in the team as well. So we'll keep working together.”

Though the team has changed its style of play, Baba is confident he will adapt quickly.

“I have played wing-back for a couple of coaches, it is a familiar formation for me so it shouldn’t be anything difficult for me," added Baba. “I am ready to go, I am feeling fit and can’t wait to get going again.

“It is always a great moment playing at home and I will be very happy to see the fans again on Sunday.”

On making the Ghana squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, Baba said: “I just need to put in good performances here and hopefully I get selected for the national team which is one of the greatest honours you can get.

"I just need to put in a great shift here and hope things work out for me with the national team.”

Baba will hope to make his second Reading bow when they welcome Stoke City at Madejski Stadium on Sunday.