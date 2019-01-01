Enyimba coach Usman Abd’Allah: The match was in our hands but we threw it away

The People’s Elephant gaffer bemoans the poor display by his team which saw them drop from second to third position on the NPFL Group A table

Enyimba coach Usman Abd’Allah is livid with the performance of his team in their Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) matchday 19 fixture against Wikki Tourists.

The People’s Elephant thumped table-toppers Enugu 3-1 in the Oriental Derby last week, but they could only secure a 1-1 draw against Wikki at the weekend.

"This is the match I am very, very disappointed with. It is not [with] the result but it's [with] the attitude. There was no tactical discipline," the coach lamented during his post-match interview.

"When it comes to teams like that we keep taking everything for granted. We underrated the boys [Wikki Tourists]. It's not the first time, it's been happening with this team.

"The match was in our hands but we just threw it [away]. It's just unfortunate, but all the same, we are still hanging around.”

Following the draw, have dropped a place to third on the NPFL Group A table.

Next stop for Enyimba is a matchday 20 fixture against Remo Stars in Sagamu.