Satia wants Selangor charges to be sharper, more aggresive

Selangor boss B. Satiananthan is happy with the improvements shown by his team in their recent pre-season friendly matches.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Selangor have been recording more convincing friendly match results since their trip to Chonburi, Thailand last week.

The one week trip yielded two wins against two second-tier sides, and a draw against T1 League champions Chonburi FC, and this was followed with a 3-1 win against 2018 Singapore Premier League runners up Home United in Kuala Lumpur, on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press after the latest encounter, head coach B. Satiananthan said he was generally happy with the improvements shown by his players, with him using their last four matches to work on their key players.

"The commitment shown by the players is good, but they're still not sharp. Again we let in a silly goal, when we should avoid making all these mistakes. The combination needs work too. They had a lot of chances, but were let down by their final passes.

"There's a lot of work that needs to be done in midfield too; they have to be more aggressive. But other than that, these last 10 days (before league kick-off) is a good time to work on our weaknesses and improve on our strengths.

"But I'm happy with the workrate they've shown, with the way they've been pushing themselves. I'm happy with Antonio (forward Antonio German) who has showed his capabilities and created a lot of chances. I'm happy with Rufino (striker Rufino Segovia) too because this is only his third [pre-season] game, so it wasn't easy for him to play the full 90 minutes," said the former Felda United and Malaysia boss.

He also provided an update on his squad's crock list. Winger Wan Zack Haikal had to be substituted off in the first half following a slip, although he was able to walk off the pitch on his own, while right back and Malaysia international Syahmi Safari has not been fit.

"I can only observe Wan Zack's condition properly tomorrow, and I hope it isn't anything serious.

"Whereas for Syahmi, I haven't been able to play him due to fatigue and a slight pull. We're going to work on his fitness and observe his recovery. His injury is one thing, his fitness another. If he can give me 20 or 30 minutes in a match, I'll be happy," he explained.

On Thursday, they will be playing another Singaporean side Geylang International, but according to him, he's going to be fielding another set of players in the encounter.

