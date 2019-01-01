Azeez's qualities lauded by Granada teammate Duarte

The Super Eagles midfielder has received praise from his teammates after his impressive exploits in the Spanish top flight this term

midfielder Ramon Azeez has been lauded by his Granada teammate Domingos Duarte following a fine start to the season in .

After a five-year exile, Azeez was recalled to the Super Eagles set-up by Gernort Rohr for last month's international friendly against , and was also named in the squad for Wednesday's qualifying victory over Benin.

This is after the 26-year-old's eye-catching performances for the Nasrids, who he helped gain promotion to the top flight last season.

"Ramon is playing very well for us, he is a fantastic guy with best qualities," Duarte told Goal. "He has good qualities, and I would describe him as a box-to-box midfielder.

"He gives everything for the team, offensively and defensively," he added. He's the guy that you want to have in all the games."

Azeez has featured 11 times for Granada this term, scoring twice. His form has helped the Andalusians up to eighth in the table, only five points off top spot.

"He has the quality to find a pass, to defend, and he's a ball carrier," the defender concluded. "He can score goals too, and that's one of his qualities.

"He's already scored goals for us."

Nigeria defeated Benin 2-1 in Uyo on Wednesday, bouncing back with goals from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Kalu after Stephane Sessegnon's opener.