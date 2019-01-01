Azam wants Malaysia to avoid defeat in Jakarta

Malaysia midfielder Azam Azih is confident that they can give Indonesia a tough time when the two teams face off in Jakarta this Thursday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Malaysia midfielder Nor Azam Azih wants the Harimau Malaya to come away from their tough encounter against Indonesia with at least one point.

The two Southeast Asian rivals will open their Group G World Cup qualification campaign against one another in Jakarta this Thursday, but the home advantage is with the hosts.

When met by the press before training on Monday, Azam admitted that the inclusion of his teammate Saddil Ramdani on the Indonesia squad as a replacement will provide the Garudas with an even bigger advantage, but the visitors is intent on avoiding defeat.

"That (Saddil's call-up) will definitely help Indonesia more because we're teammates at Pahang, but Malaysia are focused on the game and will work hard to come away with match points."

He is also confident that Malaysia can succeed in Jakarta, judging from the two teams' recent head-to-head record against one another at various age levels.

Most recently, Malaysia edged Indonesia 4-3 in the semi-finals of the AFF U-18 Championship, and would go on to finish the tournament as runners up.

"Sure, they are always a little too eager to win everytime they face Malaysia, but in recent years, they have found it hard to defeat us."

