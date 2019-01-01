AZ vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

A positive result in the Netherlands will be a welcome distraction from the domestic troubles that have afflicted the club this season

will look to strengthen their grip at the top of Group L as they lock horns with Dutch outfit AZ in The Hague on Thursday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has brought a somewhat depleted squad to the for the game, but will have full confidence in their ability to clinch three points after a youthful team beat Astana on matchday one.

Victory for the Red Devils would put them firmly in control of the group heading towards the mid-way point and it would be an early blow to AZ, who only managed a draw against Partizan in their group opener.

The Old Trafford club have endured a difficult number of weeks and will be keen to put inconsistent domestic displays behind them with an away win on the continent.

Game AZ vs Manchester United Date Thursday, October 3 Time 5:55pm BST / 12:55pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Univision Deportes fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on TV on BT Sport 2 or it can be streamed live online using the BT Sport player app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 BT Sport player

Squads & Team News

Position AZ squad Goalkeepers Bizot, Schendelaar, De Boer Defenders Hatzidiakos, Vlaar, Ouwejan, Weigelt, Wijndal, Sugawara, Bergsma, Kramer, Wuytens Midfielders Midtsjo, Stengs, Koopmeiners, De Wit, Clasie, Aboukhlal, Gudmundsson, Gudmijn, Reijnders Forwards Boadu, Idrissi, Druijf, Margaret

Followers of the Premier League will be familiar with AZ players Ron Vlaar and Jordy Clasie, who played in for and respectively.

Vlaar, who has been managing a persistent hamstring issue, is expected to feature in this game having been rested for AZ's 2-0 win over Heracles at the weekend.

Full-back Jonas Svensson is suspended after being sent off on matchday one against Partizan, with Yukinari Sugawara expected to take his place.

Potential AZ XI: Bizot; Sugawara, Vlaar, Wuytens, Wijndal; Koopmeiners, Midtsjo, Clasie, Idrissi, Stengs; Boadu.

Position Man Utd squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Romero, Grant Defenders Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Rojo, Williams Midfielders McTominay, Matic, Fred, Garner, Pereira, Mata, Lingard, Gomes, James Forwards Chong, Rashford, Greenwood

Solskjaer named a 21-man squad for the trip to the Netherlands and a number of first-team players have been excluded through injury.

Paul Pogba is the most notable absentee as he recovers from an ankle problem, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, Ashley Young and Eric Bailly also miss out.

However, there is still plenty of experience dotted throughout the squad, with Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and David de Gea among the senior players in the 21.

Potential Man Utd XI: Romero; Dalot, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Rojo; Matic, Fred, James, Gomes, Greenwood; Rashford.

Betting & Match Odds

Manchester United are 13/10 favourites to win with bet365. Home side AZ, meanwhile, are priced at 21/10 and a draw is available at 12/5.

Match Preview

With a string of patchy results on the board and performances not reaching the desired level, Solskjaer, who was once lauded as the answer to Manchester United's problems, is beginning to feel some pressure.

Indeed, the Norwegian has already laid the groundwork of excuses in the event that things go wrong for his team in the Netherlands, describing the artificial pitch in The Hague as "one of the worst" he has ever seen, but that will do little to quell any blowback from an increasingly restless fanbase if they fail to secure a positive result.

It is true to say that the Red Devils are coping with a series of injuries to key first-team players, but even that fact elicits little sympathy because it is something which has only served to highlight the continued failure of the club hierarchy to get deals done in the transfer market.

Swirling negativity has not helped matters, but the former Molde boss has found plenty of allies in the form of erstwhile team-mates, who have urged supporters and the club's board to back their manager through this difficult period.

Article continues below

“We are all very impatient, we want success yesterday, but you have to give the man time," Roy Keane said on Sky Sports following United's 1-1 draw against on Monday. "He is frustrated, under pressure, but dealing with it. He’s a classy guy but no doubt he will be disappointed at not winning enough games.

“They have given him the job. Support him in a couple of transfer windows. Are there more tough days ahead? You bet your life, but you need to stick with it.”

Success from a team full of youngsters on Thursday will be a welcome boon for the Red Devils as they head into a tough encounter against on Sunday and it will undoubtedly help Solskjaer's case in the face of mounting frustration.