Ayub Timbe: Vissel Kobe part ways with Kenya winger after five months

The 28-year-old has explained his exit from the J1 League outfit after a short stint where he managed two goals

Kenya international Ayub Timbe has confirmed he has parted ways with Vissel Kobe after only five months with the team in Japan.

The speedy winger has revealed on his official social media pages he has reached a mutual agreement to part ways with the J1 League outfit owing to family issues and lack of playing time.

“I wish there was a better way to say this, but ill just keep it as simple as it can be. Due to family reasons and lack of playtime, the club and I have had a mutual agreement to part ways,” Timbe wrote.

“I wish it would have been different but sometimes life happens. I want to take this time to say goodbye and thank you to the club, the entire staff, and the fantastic supporters of Vissel Kobe.

“Thank you for the support and affection you have given me in such a small period of time. It was an honour, and pleasure being a part of the Kobe family. I wish you all the best and luck in the rest of the season, until then keep safe, and we shall meet again.”

Kobe have also confirmed they had parted ways with the winger on a mutual agreement after a short stint and wished him well in the future.

“We are pleased to inform you that we have decided to cancel the contract with Ayub Timbe (28) after mutual agreement,” the club statement said.

The 28-year-old joined Kobe as a free agent on February 19, 2021, and he only managed to play eight matches in the J1 League where he did not score a goal but managed two goals in the League Cup where he played five times.

Before joining Kobe, Timbe had parted ways with Beijing Renhe and this was after he had played for Championship side Reading on a six-month loan deal.

Masika had joined Renhe in February 2017 and scored eight goals in his first season to help win promotion to the Chinese Super League but the following season, he was loaned back to the second tier to play for Heilongjiang Lava Spring.

Apart from Timbe, who managed 14 games in the top flight for Renhe, other Kenyans to have graced the Japanese league includes strikers Michael Olunga, who left a mark while playing for Kashiwa Reysol and Ismael Dunga, who currently turns out for Sogan Tosu.