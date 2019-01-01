Ayinde wins Player of the Match after superb performance in Eskilstuna United win

The Nigeria midfielder was a star for Mangus Karlsson's side as they defeated Limhamn Bunkeflo on Sunday evening

Halimatu Ayinde marked her 17th Swedish Damasvenkan appearance for Eskilstuna United with a solid display in a 1-0 win over Limhamn Bunkeflo at Tunavallen.

Mangus Karlsson's side was seeking a win to keep their qualification for next season's Uefa Women's alive. Ayinde’s brilliance in midfield helped their cause.

The 24-year-old's impressive performance, recording the best passing accuracy, duel success rate and recoveries, ultimately won her the Player of the Match award.

Partners in victory! @NGSuper_Falcons midfielders Ngozi Okobi scored the winner and teammate Halimatu Ayinde claimed Woman-of-the-Match award in @EskilstunUnited 1-0 win on Sunday. #SoarSuperFalcons https://t.co/MbTv3m8YpO — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) October 14, 2019

Coincidentally, compatriot Ngozi Okobi's 62nd-minute sublime strike - her first goal of the season sealed a 1-0 win on Sunday.

She has been an integral part of Eskilstuna since making her debut in May 2019, making 17 competitive appearances, and providing one assist.

The international is expected to feature for Karlsson's ladies when they take on Kristianstad in Saturday's game.