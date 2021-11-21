Awoniyi sets new personal scoring record in Union Berlin win

Taiwo Awoniyi has set a new personal scoring record in a league season after he grabbed his eighth Bundesliga goal in Union Berlin's 2-0 defeat of Hertha Berlin.

The 24-year-old got the hosts off to a flying start at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei with his eighth-minute opener in their 2-0 win over their city rivals on Saturday.

Awoniyi took advantage of a defensive blunder before powering his shot to the left-hand corner and Union Berlin did not waste time to stretch their lead moments later.

Christopher Trimmel doubled their lead on the half hour-mark with his header off Niko Giesselmann's cross.

The Iron Ones held on to their dominance after the restart as they grabbed their first league win in over a month and ended a three-game winless run in the Bundesliga.

On an individual note, Awoniyi has now has now scored eight goals in 12 Bundesliga appearances this term, surpassing his best scoring record in a league season which was previously at seven goals.

In the 2018-19 campaign, the former Nigeria U17 and U20 star scored seven goals in nine appearances for Royal Excel Mouscron in the Belgian First Division A and he also scored seven league goals after 27 outings for the same team in the 2017-18 season.

Awoniyi has been in red-hot scoring form since his permanent transfer from Liverpool in July and on Saturday, he was in action for 82 minutes before he was replaced by Sheraldo Becker.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Anthony Ujah was an unused substitute for Union Berlian while Algeria's Ishak Belfodil was brought in by Hertha Berlin before the second half and Ghana's Kevin-Prince Boateng was introduced on the hour-mark by the visitors.

After securing bragging rights in the Berlin derby, Union Berlin rose to the fifth spot in the Bundesliga standings with 20 points after 12 games while Hertha occupy the 13th position with 13 points after the same number of games.

Awoniyi will be expected to turn his attention to Thursday's Uefa Europa Conference League when Union Berlin face Maccabi Haifa for their group fixture before they visit Eintracht Frankfurt for a Bundesliga match on November 28.