Awoniyi scores own goal as Union Berlin bow to Wolfsburg

Taiwo Awoniyi scored an own goal as Union Berlin suffered a 1-0 loss to Wolfsburg in Saturday's Bundesliga encounter.

While trying to defend a corner-kick, Awoniyi flicked his header past goalkeeper Andreas Luthe to give Wolfsburg the lead in the 24th minute.

Then Wolves hung on to the first-half lead to grab maximum points after settling for just a point in their last two league matches.

Awoniyi, unfortunately, could not make up for his error and could not add to his tally of 10 Bundesliga goals so far this season.

The 24-year-old was replaced in the 71st minute by Sven Michel while his compatriot Anthony Ujah came on for Rani Khedira with eight minutes left on the clock.

Although he has played in 22 league matches, Awoniyi became the most substituted player in the German top-flight this season after he was replaced for the 20th time.

The defeat came as a setback for Union Berlin after securing back-to-back wins against Mainz and St. Pauli.

Urs Fischer's men dropped to seventh in the league table with 37 points after 25 games while Wolfsburg pushed up to the 12th spot.

Awoniyi will turn his attention to next Saturday's league fixture with Union Berlin scheduled to host Stuttgart.

The former Liverpool striker has been placed on standby by Nigeria coach Austin Eguavoen for the upcoming double-header against Ghana in the 2022 Fifa World Cup play-off.