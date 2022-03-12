Awoniyi bounces back with a goal as Union Berlin draw against Stuttgart

Taiwo Awoniyi scored Union Berlin's only goal as Stuttgart held them to a 1-1 draw in a Bundesliga match on Saturday.

The former Liverpool striker grabbed his 11th league goal of the season from the penalty spot in the 41st minute but a late equaliser from Sasa Kalajdzic on the stroke of full-time denied the hosts maximum points at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

Awoniyi made up for his costly mistake that made Union Berlin suffer a 1-0 loss to Wolfsburg after he scored an own goal in the game a week ago.

It was Awoniyi's second goal for the Iron Ones in 2022 after scoring in a 3-1 win over Mainz on February 26 and he is still the club’s leading scorer with 11 goals after 23 league appearances this season.

The 24-year-old played for 73 minutes before he was replaced by Sven Michel while his compatriots Suleiman Abdullahi and Anthony Ujah were unused substitutes for Urs Fischer's team.

The dropped points made Union Berlin move to seventh in the Bundesliga table with 38 points after 26 matches and they are three points from a European spot.

Following Saturday's disappointment, Awoniyi will shift his attention to next Saturday's trip to Bayern Munich as they aim to stun the league leaders at the Allianz Arena.

Ahead of the crucial 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying game against Ghana, Awoniyi has been placed on the Super Eagles' standby list alongside six other players.

The former U17 World Cup champion made his debut for the three-time African champions in October 2021 against the Central African Republic and he opened his goal account against Sudan at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.