The Banyana Banyana coach explains why they are not concerned with the huge crowd for their final showdown against Atlas Lionesses

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis believes they have played infront of full stadiums before and will not be intimidated by the home support for Morocco in their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final on Saturday.

Banyana Banyana will face the Atlas Lionesses at Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium and on Saturday, as Caf confirmed a capacity crowd of around 50 000, mostly from Morocco, is expected at the stadium.

“We have played in front of full stadiums before. In 2015, we played against Equatorial Guinea in the Olympic Games qualifiers and won. We played Brazil at the Olympic Games in the largest stadium in the world, the Maracana," Ellis told reporters ahead of the final as quoted by CafOnline.

"So we have been in this situation before and we have played well. We are not worried about that. I know it won't be an easy game, the fans will be there in huge numbers, but we have to do what we have to do.

"We have to stay focused and make sure we don't concede and we have to be clinical in front of goal."

Ellis, who two days ago was crowned the best women coach by Caf for 2022, admitted Morocco have evolved in recent years and are not playing in the final by chance.

“Morocco is not in the final by chance," Ellis continued. "A lot has been done in the country for the development of women's football. They have a professional championship, they brought back a coach who won the Uefa Champions League.

"Morocco has a very good team and we have analyzed them well. Now it is up to us to execute what we have planned. If we apply what we have prepared, we will have a positive result."

Her sentiments were echoed by Banyana captain Refiloe Jane, who stressed their main target was to win the trophy.

“When you know the history of women's football in South Africa, you know the number of times our country was on the verge of winning the title," explained Jane, who turns out for AC Milan.

"We want to do it for all the people who have helped in the development of women's football in our country and for all its daughters who will one day want to wear the jersey of the national team.

"We want to make the South African people happy."

On Friday, Zambia defeated Nigeria's Super Falcons 1-0 to clinch the bronze medal.