Awaziem's Leganes suffer defeat to Chukwueze's Villarreal

The Nigeria defender was in action for the duration of Saturday's league defeat while his compatriot was an unused substitute

Chidozie Awaziem was in action for 90 minutes as bowed to a 3-0 defeat to Samuel Chukwueze's .

In the absence of Kenneth Omeruo, Awaziem paired Dimitrios Siovas in the defence for his second match of the season on Saturday.

#LeganésVillarreal | 0-3 🚨FULL-TIME | Three goals and three points for the Yellows at Butarque. A @GerardMoreno9 double ⚽⚽ and a @CDLeganes_en own goal ⚽ see #Villarreal leave with a win. 👏💪💛 pic.twitter.com/Tc0ZCKMyP4 — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) September 14, 2019

After playing for 82 minutes in 's 2-2 draw against in Dnipro on Tuesday, Chukwueze was rested by Javi Calleja and watched on from the bench as the Yellow Submarine grabbed their first win of the season.

Gerard Moreno's double and a Jonathan Silva's own goal gave Villarreal a comfortable away victory at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

's Karl Toko Ekambi came off the bench to assist Moreno for the third goal of the encounter in the stoppage time while compatriot Andre-Zambo Anguissa featured for the duration of the match.

#LeganésVillarreal | 0-3 🚨90+3 | It's three in added time! @GerardMoreno9 gets his second of the game after a great Toko Ekambi run! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/chbM9PGmKF — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) September 14, 2019

Villarreal will be looking to build on the win when they host for next Saturday's La Liga fixture.

Leganes dropped to the bottom of the league table with no points after four matches while the Yellow Submarine are sixth with five points after four outings.