Awaziem helps Leganes ease relegation fears with Valencia win

The Super Eagles defender played a significant role in helping the Cucumber Growers boost their chances of maintaining their La Liga status

Chidozie Awaziem produced a solid defensive performance as grabbed a crucial 1-0 win against on Sunday.

The triumph put them three points away from relegation safety even though they are placed 18th on table with seven wins so far from 36 matches.

Ruben Perez's strike from the penalty spot in the 18th minute separated the teams at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque as Leganes stretched their unbeaten run to three games, with two wins in their last three outings.

More teams

Awaziem was in action for the duration of encounter, his 26th outing in the Spanish top-flight this campaign, while his compatriot Kenneth Omeruo did not make the matchday squad as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

During the game, the 23-year-old defender, who is on a season-long loan from , made the five clearances - the second-highest in Javier Aguirre's team and he completed one tackle.

He was shown a yellow card in stoppage time, which was his 10th booking in La Liga this term.

forward Roger Assale, who joined Leganes on loan from Swiss outfit in January, was an unused substitute.

Earlier this week, Awaziem shared his optimism about Leganes’ chances of beating the drop after edging bottom-placed 1-0 last Sunday.

“I believe in the team 100%. The spirit the guys are putting in the team is massive and I believe we are going to achieve our aim and beat the drop,” the Enugu-born defender said.

Article continues below

“We are trying our best game by game and we showed huge character today so hopefully we can maintain this and turn it around in our remaining games.”

They will be aiming to stretch their three-game unbeaten streak when they visit seventh-placed on Thursday.

Next Sunday, Leganes will end their 2019-20 La Liga campaign with a home fixture against league leaders .