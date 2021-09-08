Awaziem: Alanyaspor complete late loan move for Nigeria defender

After his international assignment with Nigeria, the 24-year-old immediately travelled to Alanya on a private jet to sort out his future

Turkish Super Lig club Alanyaspor have signed Chidozie Awaziem on loan from Portuguese club Boavista until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Awaziem left the Super Eagles’ camp in Cape Verde immediately after their 2-1 victory in the second game of their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign to complete the deal before the Turkish summer transfer window closed on Wednesday night.

The former Leganes defender played the entire duration on Tuesday as Victor Osimhen’s strike and an own goal from Kenny Rocha Santos secured maximum points for the visitors in Mindelo.

Prior to his invitation to Gernot Rohr's team earlier this month, the former Porto youth star played three Primeira Liga matches for Boavista.

Awaziem's arrival is expected to boost Alanyaspor's backline after they lost two out of their three Super Lig matches so far this season.

The Nigeria international joins Angola's Wilson Eduardo, and Senegal duo Khouma Babacar and Famara Diedhiou in Bulent Korkmaz's team.

They are currently 13th in the table with three points from three matches and they host Giresunspor for their league fixture on Monday.

"Boavista FC informs that it has reached an agreement with Alanyaspor from Turkey for the temporary transfer of player, Chidozie Awaziem, valid until the end of the 2021-22 season," read a statement on the club's website.

"Boavista FC wishes Chidozie Awaziem all the best personal and professional happiness in this new stage of his career. Good luck, Chidozie."

Awaziem joined Boavista on an initial loan for the 2020-21 season, which was later made a permanent four-year deal at the end of the season until June 2025.

Article continues below

The Enugu-born centre-back started his football career at El-Kanemi Warriors before he joined Porto in 2014 where he shone for their youth side. His impressive performances earned him a promotion to the Dragons' first-team as a 19-year-old in January 2016.

During his stay at the Estadio do Dragao, the Super Eagles defender was sent out on loan four times to Nantes, Rizespor, Leganes and Boavista.

On the international scene, Awaziem made his Nigeria debut in a 3-0 friendly win over Togo in June 2017. He was also part of Rohr's squad to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where they won bronze.