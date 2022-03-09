Austin FC 'Wolf of Wall Street' chant: Matthew McConaughey's classic humming song comes to MLS

Hollywood superstar Matthew McConaughey has been bringing joy to football and film fans in Major League Soccer, by hyping up Austin FC supporters with a rendition of a chant from an iconic scene in The Wolf of Wall Street.

The Austin chant is a homage to one of McConaughey's classic movie scenes in the 2013 Martin Scorsese film, which sees the actor discuss secrets of their trade with Leonardo Di Caprio's character.

McConaughey has mentioned in the past that he is “not interested in just being a mascot” at Austin, but he has been enjoying these moments with the fans. GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Austin FC 'Wolf of Wall Street' chant.

What is Austin FC's 'Wolf of Wall Street' chant?

Austin FC's 'Wolf of Wall Street' chant is a simple rhythmic chant based on an iconic scene between Di Caprio and McConaughey in the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street.

You can watch the chant in the video below.

Before it became a renowned chant (or hymn) thanks to the movie, McConaughey actually used it as a "relaxation tool" before his shoots.

McConaughey only has one significant scene in The Wolf of Wall Street, but it turns out to be one of the more memorable moments of the movie.

The scene itself saw McConaughey’s character (Mark Hanna), giving Di Caprio’s character (Jordan Belfort), a run-down of his stock broker firm and what it meant to be a successful stock broker during a lunch meeting.

At the end of their meeting, McConaughey’s character begins to beat on his chest and hum the song, just like he did at the beginning of the meeting, except this time, he gets Di Caprio’s character involved.

The pair used the chant almost to conclude the meeting and to psych one another up. However seven years after the release of the movie, McConaughey took to Twitter and revealed that the chant was never supposed to be a part of the scene.

Di Caprio had noticed that before each take, McConaughey was chanting away to himself, to help him relax and prepare for the take. To which, Di Caprio had an inkling that the chant would work with his character, and asked McConaughey to perform the chant at the beginning of the scene.

McConaughey agreed, but then threw everyone off when he also began chanting away at the end of the scene too, and so this ritual became a notorious chant through improvisation, and it was all shot in one take.

How did Matthew McConaughey get into soccer?

McConaughey has spoken out about how his soccer-obsessed Brazilian wife helped him rekindle his relationship with the world’s most popular sport.

The Oscar winning actor spoke to CNN about how he did play soccer as a child but lost touch with the sport because it wasn’t the “quintessential American game then”.

He then went on to describe his marriage as having “soccer injected into my blood” and thus he has grown a deep love for the sport, commenting that it is a great tool for peace and togetherness.

"Reykjavik, Cape Town, Cleveland, New York, Malibu, Warsaw. There's a soccer ball there," said McConaughey. "You can go up to anyone. You do not have to introduce yourself or even say your name. Just put a foot out and the ball comes to you. It's the great peacemaker. I call the soccer ball the greatest invitation in the world.”

His passion for the sport grew so big that in 2019 he bought a minority share of Austin FC, located in his home state.

What other Austin FC chants are there?

Austin FC fans are building their songbook and they even have another McConaughey-inspired track among them. Check out a few of them below.

Alright, Alright, Alright

Alright…

Alright, Alright, Alright

Austin! FC

Matthew McConaughey leading "alright alright alright" chants at the @AustinFC game 😂pic.twitter.com/2JYr9JNQlV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 31, 2021

We shall not be moved

We shall not,

We shall not be moved (x2)

Just like a tree standing by the water

We shall not be moved

Austin is behind you

We shall not be moved

Just like a tree standing by the water

We shall not be moved

McKalla (Havana)

McKalla Oh-La-La

All of my heart is at

McKalla Oh-La-La

Please take me home to

McKalla Oh-La-La

All of my friends are at McKalla

There’s something bout McKalla

