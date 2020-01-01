Aurier reveals PSG ambition as Spurs star has ‘unfinished business’ in France

The 27-year-old full-back left Parc des Princes when securing a switch to England in 2017, but he intends to retrace those steps at some stage

Serge Aurier is not expecting to see out his playing days at , with the French full-back hoping to secure a return to at some stage.

The 27-year-old defender departed Parc des Princes during the summer transfer window of 2017. He had spent two seasons with the club he supported as a boy, with his stock rising enough to convince Spurs that he was worth a £23 million ($28m) investment.

Aurier has not enjoyed the smoothest of rides in English football, with questions having been asked of his future at regular intervals.

He has, however, earned favour under current boss Jose Mourinho. That has quietened the transfer talk for now, but Aurier admits that he intends to retrace his steps back to PSG and potentially finish his career in the French capital.

The international told Canal + Afrique: “Can I see myself finishing my career at PSG? That is my plan!

“I would like to finish at PSG. It is before everything else the club of my heart. I have a feeling of unfinished business.

“It has been my club since I was a kid, I would go watch matches at the Parc des Princes. It was a dream for me to come to PSG and for me that dream is not finished.

“If I was to finish my career at PSG, I would love that. I could have spent my entire career at PSG, that certainly wouldn’t have upset me. When you play for the club of your heart, you don’t want to go anywhere else nor do you have regrets.

“There are players who have spent nearly their entire careers at one club because it is love. It is not a question of money or anything else. All my family is in Paris, I am Parisian, I cannot dream of better.

“Today I am having my little career elsewhere, I hope to be the best a bit everywhere. I am following PSG from afar, but it remains my club and that will not change.”

Aurier has made 74 appearances for Tottenham, with 33 of those coming in the current campaign. He is still waiting on a first piece of major silverware, having previously collected 11 honours during his relatively short spell with PSG.