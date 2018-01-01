Audu Adamu set sights on Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations title

Having secured a place in the World Cup, the coach is hoping to emerge as champions of Africa on Friday

Coach Audu Adamu is convinced Nigeria have the quality within their squad to win the 2018 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations.

The Sand Eagles defeated Egypt 7-6 in the semi-final to automatically book a place in the World Cup in Paraguay with Abu Azeez netting four goals.

And with a world championship ticket in the kitty, coach Adamu is hoping to compete his Egypt on Friday.

“We came here to go all the way, by qualifying for the World Cup and winning the Africa Cup. We have achieved one of our objectives; the other is pending on Friday,” Adamu told Nff website.

“I am happy that these boys did the nation proud by staying calm and then going hard when necessary to get the World Cup ticket.

“Now that we have qualified for the World Cup, we will be relaxed to play the final with huge confidence.”

Nigeria face the winner between Morocco and Senegal to determine who qualify for Paraguay 2019 as African champions.

The Sand Eagles last won the competition in 2009 after defeating Cote d’Ivoire 7-4 in South Africa.