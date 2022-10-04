Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been impressed with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's road to recovery after being victtim of a burglary in Barcelona.

Burglars broke into Auba's home

Three days later he joined Chelsea

Potter lauds Auba for his professionalism

WHAT HAPPENED: The Gabonese was attacked and robbed in the early hours of Monday, August 29 after a group of masked men broke into his Barcelona home. It was revealed that Aubameyang was hit and forced to open a safe where the couple kept jewellery. The attackers allegedly threatened him and his wife with guns and iron bars. Authorities said at least four men entered the player’s home and then escaped in a car.

Three days later, the 33-year-old ended his short spell at Barca by joining Chelsea who were desperate to sign a striker after the exit of Romelu Lukaku.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We're here to support but I think the best thing for him is to play football, to put the incident behind him as quickly as possible," Potter told the media on Tuesday.

"I think he feels that here. He has acted really professionally, and I have been really impressed with him.

"He wouldn't be human if [the burglary t] didn't [affect him], it wouldn't be human if he didn't. But I can only act on how he behaves and he has been perfect.

"At the same time, you are talking about something that isn't particularly nice when fans are included."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since completing his £10m move to the Blues, the ex-Arsenal star has played three matches.

On Saturday, he opened his account as Chelsea came from a goal down to defeat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

WHAT NEXT? Aubameyang is in line for a start as Chelsea host AC Milan on Wednesday in a Champions League outing.