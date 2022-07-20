Aubameyang scores in Barcelona rout over Inter Miami as Kudus on target for Ajax

The 33-year-old opened the floodgates for the Catalans as they roared to a comfortable pre-season win at DRV PNK Stadium

Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was among the goals as they defeated Inter Miami 6-0 in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old former Gabon international opened the gates for goals in the 19th minute before new signing Raphinha doubled their score in the 25th minute at DRV PNK Stadium for a 2-0 lead at the half-time break.

Ansu Fati then scored the third in the 47th minute, Gavi added the fourth in the 55th minute, Memphis Depay was also on the scoresheet with the fifth in the 69th minute before Ousmane Dembele wrapped up the emphatic victory in the 70th minute.

Aubameyang, who joined the Catalans from Arsenal, was rested in the second half after his opening goal which saw him beat two defenders before placing the ball beyond the advancing Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman.

Barcelona new signing Franck Kessie from Ivory Coast was also handed his debut, starting in the middle of the pack alongside Pedri and Nico Gonzalez.

The Spanish giants, who are camping in the USA for pre-season, will next face La Liga rivals Real Madrid in another friendly at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

They will then face Juventus at Cotton Bowl on Wednesday before taking on New York Red Bull at Red Bull Arena on Sunday, July 31.

Barcelona will start their La Liga campaign with a home game against Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou on August 13.

Meanwhile, Ghana international Mohammed Kudus scored for Ajax as they defeated RB Salzburg 3-2 in another pre-season friendly, at SaalfeldenArena.

Dusan Tadic put the Dutch side ahead in the 28th minute from the penalty spot but Salzburg levelled matters in the 32nd minute courtesy of Nicolas Capaldo in the 32nd minute.

Kudus then put Ajax ahead for the second time, in the 40th minute for a 2-1 half-time lead. On resumption, Kenneth Talyor added the third for Ajax before Benjamin Sesko pulled a goal back for Salzburg.