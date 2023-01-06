'Aubameyang put an absolute shift, he was fatigued' - Potter explains decision to sub striker against Manchester City

Graham Potter insists he subbed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against City because he was fatigued from 'an absolute shift'

WHAT HAPPENED: The Chelsea manager was asked why he opted to substitute Aubameyang in the 68th minute -against Manchester City, a player he had introduced in the fifth minute in the place of the injured Raheem Sterling.

Potter suggested the Gabonese was not 100% match-fit considering the fact that he had not featured regularly of late, and it is the reason he was subbed despite being introduced earlier in the first half.

The Blues went on to lose the match by a solitary goal scored by Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He came on after one minute, hadn’t played for a while, and he put in an absolute shift," Potter told the media as quoted by West London Sport.

"I thought he did everything he could for the team and he was fatiguing a little bit.

"That was the decision; we needed a little bit of energy so I thought we could use Omari [Hutchinson], Conor [Gallagher], and Lewis [Hall].

"Of course, players want to stay on the pitch and influence the game. It’s a normal reaction. You understand that footballers want to play and help the team. But it’s a decision we have to make."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang was signed by ex-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to bolster the team's attacking department.

However, things have not gone as planned; the experienced attacker has played nine Premier League matches and found the back of the net just once.

WHAT NEXT: Aubameyang will hope to be involved when Chelsea play Manchester City this weekend in the Third Round of the FA Cup.