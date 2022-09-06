Aubameyang: Mixed reactions for Chelsea striker’s debut vs Dinamo Zagreb

The African superstar made his bow for the Blues against the Croatian topflight side on Tuesday evening

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put up an underwhelming performance against Dinamo Zagreb, according to fans.

Since joining the Stamford Bridge giants from Barcelona on a two-year contract worth €12 million, the former Gabon international made his debut in Tuesday’s Champions League encounter inside Stadion Maksimir.

Aubameyang was in action for 59 minutes before he was replaced by Armando Broja. He could have made his scoring bow early in the second half, however, his effort was chalked off for offside by referee Istvan Kovacs.

Commenting on his display, enthusiasts went on social media to assess his display with many rating him below average.

Meanwhile, some were quick to defend Aubameyang, claiming he is not the reason why Thomas Tuchel’s men lost in the European competition.





As things stand, Dinamo are top of Group E ahead of Milan and Salzburg's meeting later on, with the Italian side next up for them in the competition. They face HNK Gorica in the league this weekend.

Chelsea's poor start to the 2022-23 season continues and they travel to Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday before their match against Salzburg next Wednesday.