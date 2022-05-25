‘Aubameyang loves Arsenal’ – Fans praise Barcelona star after he is spotted signing Gunners shirt

A video of Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing an Arsenal shirt on their Australia trip has left many fans discussing the love he possesses for the Premier League side.

In the video captured after Barcelona had finished their training session in Sydney, the 32-year-old former Gabon international is seen signing a Barcelona shirt in the stands.

After finishing with Barcelona's jersey, Aubameyang, who left North London to sign for the Catalans in January, draws his attention to another fan holding an Arsenal shirt, and he pulls a great smile before walking to sign the same.

The gesture has left many fans on social media praising the player for his decision to sign the Arsenal shirt, a team he left in the middle of last season after scoring four top-flight goals from 14 appearances.

At Barcelona, Aubameyang managed 11 goals from 17 appearances in La Liga.

“Glad he still loves the club and has a good relationship with us fans,” wrote @jarrodwalsh while @KelechiAFC said: “The smile and the wink when he saw the Arsenal jersey, Great guy.”

@nic_bucco opined: “Can’t take the Gooner out of the man! He was fantastic,” while @Bahatism said: ‘He has always been a people’s champ.”

@pramajakti wrote Aubameyang will always have his respect: “This guy will always have my respect,” while @fajarsatria91 wrote: “Once Gunners always Gunners.”

@Kelvinarthurr revealed why Aubameyang is still attached to Arsenal: “He’s still got the Arsenal DNA,” while @Dr_P3ky33 wrote: “Man still love Arsenal.” “You cannot help but love Auba, Auba loves Arsenal and Arsenal loves Auba,” explained @Nav_Behaved.

Meanwhile, @apoorv_assassin does not understand why Aubameyang left Arsenal. “And for some reason Arsenal let him walk?” he posed a question adding: “I would never believe any allegations about that guy being unprofessional or a bad influence in the dressing room!”

