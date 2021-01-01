Aubameyang left out of Arsenal starting XI for disciplinary reasons

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left out of the starting XI for disciplinary reasons, Mikel Arteta has confirmed.

The striker was dropped to the bench for Sunday's north London derby clash against Tottenham.

Aubameyang, 31, has scored 14 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions this season.

"He was going to start the game. We had a disciplinary issue, we have drawn the line and we move on. He's on the bench," Arteta told Sky Sports.

Article continues below

"We keep that internally. We have a process we have to respect for every game and that’s it.

“It was a decision made after evaluating everything."

More to follow...