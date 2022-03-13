Aubameyang joins Eto'o and Ibrahimovic in hallowed Barcelona ranks

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has become the second-fastest Barcelona player to score five La Liga goals in the 21st century with his effort in their 4-0 thrashing of Osasuna on Sunday.

The Gabon striker has scored five goals in six league matches since he joined Xavi's team on a free transfer from Arsenal in January.

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o (in 2004) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (in 2009) are the fastest players to reach five goals in their first five appearances for Barcelona in the competition.

Aubameyang benefitted from Ousmane Dembele's cross in the 27th minute to score the Blaugrana's third goal at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Earlier in the game, Ferran Torres put the hosts ahead with his brace within the first 20 minutes while Riqui Puig wrapped up the victory with the fourth goal in the 75th minute.

Aubameyang played for 73 minutes before he was replaced by Memphis Depay.

The former Arsenal captain is now Barcelona’s joint-second top scorer in La Liga this season with five goals alongside Dutch forward Luuk de Jong while Depay leads with 10 goals to his name.

Article continues below

Sunday's result boosted Barcelona's rise to third place and even with a game in hand, they are level on 51 points with fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Before the Clasico against Real Madrid on March 20, Aubameyang and his teammates will turn their attention to Thursday's Uefa Europa League trip to Galatasaray with the hopes of advancing into the next round.

They played out a goalless draw in the first-leg at Camp Nou.