Aubameyang: Chelsea transfer target must remain at Barcelona – Adepoju

The former Real Madrid midfielder has advised the ex-Gabon international to continue his development at Camp Nou instead of a return to England

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should forget a move to Chelsea and concentrate on being successful with Barcelona, former Real Madrid midfielder Mutiu Adepoju has said.

The former Gabon international has been closely linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as the six-time English top-flight kings seek to add firepower to their attack following the departure of Romelu Lukaku.

As Aubameyang’s rumoured return to England continues to generate news, the La Liga ambassador has highlighted reasons why the African must continue his stay in Xavi’s squad – at least for now.

“It’s a big deal for Barcelona to let Aubameyang remain at Camp Nou considering that he joined the club in the middle of last season and was able to do very well,” Adepoju told GOAL.

“I’m sure Barcelona would love to do everything possible to retain him, but with the situation they have found themselves in, they may allow some players to go.

“Nevertheless, it would be good for Aubameyang to remain at Camp Nou because he has the privilege of playing alongside some of the best talents in the Spanish league.

“Also, he has high chances of winning titles season in and season out. After he was thrown out by Arsenal, he was received with open arms at Barca. So, why should he leave such a club so soon?”

Aubameyang had 18 months left on his contract with Arsenal but did not feature for the Gunners since December 2021 having been banished from the squad by Mikel Arteta following a disciplinary breach.

That inspired his move to the Spanish elite division side on a free transfer – with the 33-year-old scoring 11 times in 17 league appearances for the Blaugrana during the 2021-22 campaign.

Barca are unbeaten in all matches played so far this season, and Adepoju thinks they can challenge for the league title at the end of the season.

“They will always remain favourites to win La Liga because they have great players and they play good football,” he continued.

“Looking at the signings they have made, it shows they mean business. Take for instance [Robert] Lewandowski – who is one of the scorers in the world right now.

“He is doing very well at the moment and that can play a crucial role in helping Barcelona rule Spain.”