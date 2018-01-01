Live Scores
African All Stars

Aubameyang, Bailly lead African stars in celebrating Christmas

The continent's stars joined their family and the rest of world in celebrating the birth of Jesus

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Manchester United defender Eric Bailly led several African players in celebrating Christmas.

The stars, in festive spirit, took to social media to share pictures of their family accompanied with best wishes and messages for their fans around the world.

Despite some scheduled Boxing Day fixtures in England, the players are making the most of their time with their loved ones.

Merry Christmas 🎄🎁 all of you around the world 🙏🏾🙌🏾

A post shared by Gaetan Bong (@gaetan_003) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas 🎅🏾🎁🎄

A post shared by Alexander Iwobi (@alexanderiwobi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas everyone 🙌🏾, I hope you all have a wonderful day. ❤️🎄🎁

A post shared by Henry Onyekuru (@c.henry21) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🎄Merry Christmas🎄

A post shared by Aubameyang (@aubameyang97) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎄🎁 to you all .

A post shared by ogu30 (@ogu30) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I wish you all and your families happy holidays 🎄 #nk8

A post shared by Naby Deco Keita Officiel ⚽️✌️ (@keitanabydeco) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

La MAGIE de Noël...❤️❤️❤️adrénaline 💉💉💉💉

A post shared by Samuel Eto'o (@setoo9) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas 🌲🥂🎊🎉❄

A post shared by Michael Essien® (@michaelessien) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As you celebrate Christmas, may you experience true love. Jesus is the reason for the season and he is the epitome of true love. let us show greater love and care for one another more in the coming year. Congratulations to the following handles 👇👇👇 initially I said 20 people but after seeing the numbers, I had to increase it to 30 people bringing the total to 300k. Merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year in advance 🙏🏾. . . @jojodadutch @cosmos1100 @keepfit9jawithwilson @ekpenokhiria @boostie_boo @hipsyanne @aituaje.a @gennieyels @ms_doriss @kelanyi10 @wizzyneh @nkechipetronilla @adalite_t @official_b_b @chisomhelen @wizzyhuncho @dk_interior_concept @iyke_bishop01 @exladiacouture @oloyefancypee @prettyberry2018 @_lilian_empress_ @janjahlity @paschal_nelly @stormzo2_photography @proudmom_of_boys @viewsclothing @kodstudios @balenciagawilliam @salahudeenjamiu . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #17 #aghawonder #wonderboy #juliusaghahowa #backflipking #juliusaghahowagiveaway #givingback #christmas #christmasgiveaway #merrychristmas

A post shared by Julius Aghahowa (@julius_aghahowa) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Xmas everyone!! 🎄❤

A post shared by Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas

A post shared by ikechukwu Ezenwa (@ikechukwu.ezenwa) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

G.U.C.C.I 😁🤙🏿 #merychristmastoyouall 🎄🎄 #ps27

A post shared by Pape Souarè (@souare27) on

Merry Xmas ❤️❤️❤️ #maddoxtheboss #prince

A post shared by Kevin Prince Boateng (@princeboateng) on

