Attacking Ayew for World Cup penalty miss will affect next Black Stars generation - Bonsu

Former football administrator Kojo Bonsu calls for the criticism of Andre Ayew for his World Cup penalty miss to stop.

Bonsu defends Ayew for his penalty

Believes criticism will spill over to the next generation

Calls for befitting farewell for the forward

WHAT HAPPENED? Ayew missed a first-half penalty that would have given Ghana a morale-boosting lead against Uruguay.

The Black Stars went on to lose the decisive group game by a margin of 2-0 and exited the competition.

In defending the Ghana captain, Bonsu has warned that criticism will have a wider impact, even on future players.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Dede Ayew has really done well for the country looking at his achievements for the country since he joined the National Team," Bonsu, who is also a former mayor of Kumasi, said.

"But honestly, he is weak [not in the best shape] now, so the country should give him a good testimonial or farewell game to retire him and avoid accusing him for the penalty miss. Should we continue with this attack, it will affect the next generation.

"We have a good team, we should calm down and avoid the unnecessary insults we rain on them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Black Stars needed a draw against the South Americans in order to seal a place in the Round of 16, but Ayew’s penalty miss proved costly. In the end, the West Africans finished at the bottom of Group H with just three points.

The forward is Ghana’s most-capped star after making 103 appearances for the former Africa Cup of Nations winners.

Since he failed to beat Uruguay’s goalkeeper Sergio Rochet from the spot, the 32-year-old has also been defended by his teammates Mohammed Kudus and Inaki Williams.

WHAT NEXT FOR AYEW? After the World Cup finals, he will join Saudi Arabian club Al Sadd to continue with his club duties.