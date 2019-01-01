Atsu ruled out of Africa Cup of Nations with hamstring injury
Comments()
Getty
Ghana international Christian Atsu has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations due to a hamstring injury.
The 27-year-old sustained the sprain during the Black Stars’ goalless draw with Cameroon in Group F on Saturday, with a medical report released on Monday by the team confirming a long layoff.
The Newcastle United player will thus depart Ghana camp in Egypt for England to undergo treatments, according to officials.
Ghana will face Guinea Bissau in a must-win clash on Tuesday that will determine the Stars’ fate in the competition, following a slow start marked by two draws, against Benin and Cameroon.
Atsu was named best player of the 2015 Afcon which Cote D’Ivoire won against Ghana on penalties.