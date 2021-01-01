Atletico Madrid's Ajibade makes Champions League debut against Chelsea

Las Rojiblancas' new recruit featured in Wednesday's Champions League Round of 16 encounter at the Kingsmeadow Stadium

Rasheedat Ajibade marked her Champions League debut in Atletico Madrid's 2-0 defeat to 10-player Chelsea in a Round of 16 encounter on Wednesday night.

The 21-year-old teamed up with Jose Luis Sanchez's team on a two-year contract in January, from Norwegian side Avaldsnes, where she scored 13 goals during her two-season journey.

The Nigeria international was handed a starting role by manager Sanchez, and she proved her worth despite their first-leg defeat.

As expected, the English champions made a bright start but unfortunately, they were reduced to 10 players after Sophie Ingle was sent off, having brought down Ajibade in the 12th minute.

Deyna Castellanos failed to convert from the spot as the Spanish failed to profit from their numerical advantage in the first half.

After holding out for 13 minutes, Maren Mjelde broke the deadlock for Chelsea from the spot in the second half after Aissatou Tounkara caught Sam Kerr inside the area in the 58th minute.

Five minutes later, the hosts extended their lead when Fran Kirby fired past goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl into the bottom corner.

Berger conceded another penalty after she clattered with Ludmila inside the area but the former did well to deny Merel Van Dongen from the spot seven minutes from time.

After the first leg defeat, Atletico will return to Spain with huge dreams of overturning a two-goal deficit against their English opponents in the crucial reverse fixture on March 10.

Nigeria's Ajibade starred in her 75th-minute debut appearance before being replaced by Turid Knaak but could not save her side from defeat. Cameroon's Ajara Nchout was an unused substitute.