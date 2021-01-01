Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Bet9ja Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview, and predictions

The hosts have failed to score in their last three meetings against their rivals in the league since Antoine Griezmann's goal in February 2019

Atletico Madrid will welcome city rivals Real Madrid in a La Liga outing hoping to get maximum points to maintain the gap at the top of the table.

However, the visitors will not be letting the points go easily considering the fact that it will hurt their chances of winning the league title in the ongoing campaign.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Latest Odds

The hosts have been enjoying a relatively good run at home and have managed to claim maximum points in three out of five recent league matches. They are tipped to defeat their sworn rivals at (2.66) with Bet9ja.

Los Blancos have won their last three league games on the road. They are backed to continue with their run at (2.83).

Chances of the game ending in a draw are tipped at (3.10).

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Team News

Kieran Trippier is available for the hosts after serving his suspension, however, having spent two months out, he might not start the game. Los Rojiblancos might be welcoming Yannick Carrasco back but Jose Maria Gimenez is still injured.

Real Madrid will welcome back striker Karim Benzema, however, Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, and Eden Hazard remain sidelined.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Match Preview

Los Rojiblancos have failed to win any of their last nine league games against Los Blancos. They have lost four times and drawn the remaining five which is their longest run without a victory in a derby under Diego Simeone.

The hosts have failed to score in their last three Madrid Derbies against their rivals in La Liga since Antoine Griezmann's goal in February 2019.

The Zinedine Zidane-led charges have not lost any of their three games at Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga, having won once and drawn twice. Currently, they remain the only team to have played in the new Rojiblanco venue without losing in the competition.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Tips and Prediction

Real Madrid have won two out of the last four league meetings against Atletico Madrid.

The remaining two matches have ended in draws. In the four matches, Real Madrid have scored six goals and conceded just one.

Therefore, Pundits can take an offer of under 2.5 goals in the game priced at (1.55) with Bet9ja.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly