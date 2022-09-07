Atletico Madrid vs Porto: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch and stream Atletico Madrid against Porto on TV and online in the United Kingdom & United States

Atletico Madrid will hope to start their Champions League campaign on a winning note when they host Porto at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday. The Rojiblancos head into this fixture at the back of a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday.

They are yet to find their rhythm, picking up just seven points from their first four matches. However, Porto are a familiar rival, as they faced each other at the same stage of the competition last season, with Atleti winning 3-1 in Portugal after a goalless stalemate at home.

Porto will, nevertheless, be full of confidence before taking on the Spanish giants as they have been in good form in the Primeira Liga. They beat Gil Vicente 2-0 comfortably in their previous match to climb to the third position in the league table with 12 points from five matches.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK. and India as well as how to stream live online.

Atletico Madrid vs Porto date & kick-off time

Game: Atletico Madrid vs Porto Date: September 7/8, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Spain

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Porto on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), CBS Sports is showing the game on TV and it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 7 is showing the game between Atletico Madrid and Porto in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports Paramount+ UK BT Sport 7 BT Sport website/app India NA Sony Liv

Atletico Madrid teams news and squad

Diego Simeone have a few injury concerns ahead of this match. Felipe remains suspended whereas Stefan Savic and Sergio Reguilon are unavailable through injuries.

Meanwhile, Matheus Cunha and Thomas Lemar remain doubtful as well, while Jan Oblak might be included in the matchday squad if he passes a late fitness test after being subbed off with a groin problem against Sociedad. Croatian shot-stopper Ivo Grbic might be given a start in the absence of the number one choice.

Alavaro Morata and Joao Felix should lead the lines while Reinildo Mandava, Axel Witsel and Jose Maria Jimenez might slot in as the back three.

Position Players Goalkeepers Grbic, Oblak. Defenders Gimenez, Molina, Hermoso, Reinildo, Fran Gonzalez, Witsel. Midfielders Kondogbia, De Paul, Koke, Llorente, Niguez, Carrasco, Bri. Forwards Felix, Griezmann, Correa, Morata.

Porto team news and squad

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao will miss the services of Wilson Manafa and Marko Grujic.

The tactician could possibly bring back Evanilson after dropping to the bench at the weekend. Wendell might get to start at left back with Pepe and David Carmo at the heart of defence.

Otavio and Galeno should keep their places at the flanks with Mehdi Taremi up front.