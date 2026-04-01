Atlético Madrid lose two key players ahead of the clash with Barcelona

Amid the underlying tension that precedes major clashes, Atlético Madrid have suffered a double blow ahead of a highly anticipated clash that could shape much of their season.

The Rojiblancos announced on Wednesday that two of their key players had picked up injuries following the international break: American Johnny Cardoso and Norwegian Alexander Sørloth.

Barcelona are set to face Atlético Madrid on 4 April in La Liga, following the international break, before the two sides meet again on the 8th and 14th of the same month in the first and second legs of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Atlético Madrid stated in an official release that Cardoso sustained a muscle injury to his left thigh whilst playing for the United States against Belgium, leaving the pitch at half-time. The player is expected to begin a rehabilitation programme in the coming days.

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Cardoso is certain to miss the La Liga clash with Barcelona due to suspension, whilst there are serious doubts over his ability to be fit for the Champions League match against the Catalan side.

As for Alexander Sørloth, he sustained a head injury during Norway’s match against Switzerland and required several stitches; the player will undergo thorough medical examinations to determine the severity of his injury and the length of his absence.

Sorloth’s injury casts doubt over his participation in Saturday’s La Liga clash with Barcelona, due to the concussion protocol which typically requires a player to be sidelined for between 7 and 10 days; nevertheless, the possibility of him featuring in the Champions League matches remains, depending on how his condition develops.

It is worth noting that Atlético Madrid are preparing to face Barcelona in three crucial matches over just ten days, including a La Liga fixture and the home and away legs of the Champions League tie.

Atlético Madrid currently sit fourth in the La Liga table with 57 points, just one point behind third-placed Villarreal. Meanwhile, Barcelona top the table with 73 points, four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

These injuries come at a very critical time for Diego Simeone’s side, who need all their key players during one of the toughest periods of the season.