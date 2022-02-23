Atletico star Sheila Garcia has admitted that it's a "dream" for her to share a dressing room with Alexia Putellas, Sandra Panos and Jenni Hermoso after being called up to the Spain women's national team squad.

Garcia hadn't played for her country since 2020 before being called up to Jorge Vilda's Arnold Clark Cup squad to replace Irene Paredes, who was forced to withdraw due to injury.

The 24-year-old played the full 90 minutes of Spain's second game of the tournament against England at right-back, and says she is "learning a lot" from the experience.

What's been said?

Garcia has especially enjoyed working alongside Barcelona trio Putellas, Panos and Hermoso, all of whom have given her "extra motivation" to impress.

Asked if she has benefitted from playing with 2021 Ballon d'Or winner Putellas and her Blaugrana team-mates, the Atletico ace told GOAL: "Yes, of course. With them I'm learning a lot in this call, I think it's very special for me to get to where I've gotten. It's a dream to share a dressing room with players like that and it's an extra motivation to be here."

Garcia added on her reaction to being called up and the difference between her duties at international and club level: “I found out Monday morning. When I got up from breakfast, I was so calm, thinking about my weekend, and the news came from Jorge [Vilda], who had summoned me because Irene had been injured, and I was quite happy.

“I think it's different [with Spain compared to Atletico]. Being in the national team is extra motivation, getting up every morning and having the opportunity to train with this great team, I think I'm lucky”.

How are Spain faring at the Arnold Clark Cup?

Spain opened their Arnold Clark Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Germany on February 17, with Putellas' 46th-minute opener ultimately cancelled out by a late goal from Lea Schuller.

Vilda's side followed up that result with a 0-0 draw against England on Sunday and they are now sitting third in the standings behind the host nation on goal difference.

Spain will conclude their tournament with a midweek clash against leaders Canada at Molineux, and will lift the trophy if they win and England fail to beat Germany on the same day.

